Cardinals player reportedly appealing lengthy suspension that saw him bet against his own team
Josh Shaw is hoping to get his suspension reduced
Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has apparently decided to appeal the lengthy suspension that he was given by the NFL last week. Back on Nov. 29, Shaw was hit with a suspension of more than one year after a league investigation proved that he had been betting on NFL football, which is prohibited under NFL rules.
The Cardinals cornerback had until 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 3 to decide whether or not he wanted to appeal the decision, and according to ESPN.com, Shaw ended up filing the appeal in hopes of getting his 21-game suspension reduced.
The suspension runs through the end of 2020 season, which means unless he wins his appeal, the Cardinals defensive back will miss all 16 games next season. By the time the 2019 season ends, Shaw will also have been suspended for five games, which brings his total to 21 games. Of course, Shaw's probably not too worried about getting the 2019 portion of his suspension reduced with his appeal, and that's because he's currently on injured reserved. The cornerback hasn't played in a single game this season after being placed on IR in August due to a shoulder injury.
If Shaw doesn't win his appeal, that means he won't be back in the NFL until the 2021 season at the earliest. When he was suspended, the league announced that he wouldn't be able to petition for reinstatement until February 15, 2021.
Although it's unclear how much betting Shaw did, it is known that he bet on at least one Cardinals game as part of a three-team parlay, and the fascinating part is that he actually bet against the Cardinals. According to ESPN.com, Shaw was in Las Vegas for Week 10 of the NFL season and he ended up betting on the Buccaneers to cover as a one-point second half favorite against Arizona. Although the Bucs were leading 17-13 at halftime, the Cardinals actually outscored Tampa in the second half (14-13), which means Shaw lost the bet, because the Bucs didn't cover the second half spread.
One thing that's not known is how much money Shaw bet on the games. Ironically enough, Shaw placed his parlay bet at a sportsbook run by Caesars Entertainment, the same business entity that the NFL signed a partnership with in January.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Xavier Rhodes offers apology to Vikings
Rhodes had a tough night in Seattle on and off the field
-
Week 14 NFL odds, picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Jackson on pace to break big QB record
The Ravens quarterback is on the cusp of breaking Vick's most impressive record
-
Injury update on Lions Kerryon Johnson
Johnson hasn't played since sustaining a knee injury in Week 7
-
Twitter reacts to Eli Manning's return
It looks like the Eli Era is getting new life in New York
-
Big Ben tops 2019's highest-paid list
Breaking down yearly income from player contracts is no simple task, thanks to the complexity...
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game