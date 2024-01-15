The Los Angeles Chargers have completed an interview with current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for their head-coach opening, the team announced Monday. The younger brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship last Monday, and reportedly had indicated there's a real possibility he could leave the college ranks to take over in L.A., according to NFL Media.

NFL Media previously reported multiple teams were making calls and gathering information on Harbaugh, but Michigan would like to keep its leader. Last month, it was reported that Harbaugh was offered a 10-year, $125 million deal that included the caveat he could not entertain or accept an NFL job this offseason. He has options.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers. He went a remarkable 44-19-1 in four seasons, and took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his second season back in 2012. It's been reported that those around the league believe the Chargers are Harbaugh's preferred landing spot if he does opt for a change of scenery.

Harbaugh is also reportedly open to different power structures, and will not force a general manager hire. NFL Media reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are considering pursuing Harbaugh as well, but it's worth mentioning that All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby will reportedly request a trade if interim head coach Antonio Pierce is not granted the full-time job.

Other head-coaching candidates the Chargers have interviewed include former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and interim head coach Giff Smith.