The season is mere days away, and as usual, the Chargers are dealing with a spate of injuries. The latest malady has affected center Mike Pouncey, who did not practice this week due to a hip injury and will sit out Sunday's season-opener against the Joe Burrow-led Bengals, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. With Pouncey out, one of Dan Feeney or Forrest Lamp should probably be expected to slide over to center. Pouncey's absence compounds the offensive line issues for the Chargers, who remade the right side of the line in the offseason by signing Bryan Bulaga and trading for Trai Turner, but will start Sam Tevi on Tyrod Taylor's blind side.

Of course, Pouncey is not the only Charger who will miss this game. Star safety Derwin James will sit out as well after going on injured reserve in the wake of a knee injury sustained during preseason practice. James is set to miss six-to-eight months after appearing in only five games last season.

In addition, both Bulaga and Mike Williams put in only limited practices at times this week. Williams injured his shoulder during training camp and was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday, while Bulaga popped up on the Thursday injury report with a hamstring issue.

LA should still have an advantage over the Bengals on Sunday, but it's obviously concerning that they are yet again dealing with several ailments before the season has even begun.