For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes is headed on the road for a playoff game. The Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC's No. 3 seed, will head to Buffalo next Sunday to take on the No. 2-seeded Bills in the divisional round.

Mahomes is in his sixth year in the NFL, and in his previous five seasons the Chiefs hosted 11 playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium. They made the AFC title game in each of those five seasons as well, going 3-2 in those games and then 2-1 in Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.2 YDs 4183 TD 27 INT 14 YD/Att 7.01 View Profile

Mahomes has, then, played away from Arrowhead three times in the playoffs. In his three Super Bowl appearances, he is 73 of 118 (61.8%) for 739 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's taken seven sacks and run 20 times for 96 yards and another score.

Mahomes has also played against the Bills in two postseason contests, going 62 of 82 for 703 yards and six scores while taking just two sacks and rushing 12 times for 74 yards and a score. Of course, both of those games came at home, and during seasons where the Chiefs' offense was considerably better than it was for most of this year.

But the Chiefs did appear to get back on track a bit against the Miami Dolphins this past week, scoring 26 points and consistently moving the ball into scoring range. They will need to fare better in the red zone against Buffalo than they did against Miami if they want to come away with a win. Especially in a game against Josh Allen, who can score at any time, from anywhere.