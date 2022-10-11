Throughout NFL history, there have been some very controversial roughing the passer calls. On Monday night, another one was added to the list of penalties that probably should not have been penalties. In the AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, a second-quarter call left fans in the stands booing and people at home, including NFL players, questioning how to properly tackle a quarterback, given the roughing the passer penalties getting called recently.
Let's first take a look at the play that everyone will be discussing tomorrow, especially if this game ends up being a close one.
"I don't throw the flags." -Tom Bradypic.twitter.com/wUDv6JjNOF— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2022
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones broke a tackle and found his way to the Raiders' Derek Carr, sacking the quarterback and taking the ball from him all in one swift movement. Jones secured the ball as he went down, taking Carr to the ground with him.
The strip sack looked clean to most everyone watching, but the referees made a controversial roughing the passer call that reversed the fumble and gave the Raiders a first down.
Chiefs fans were visibly and audibly upset at the call, booing until the clock hit zero in the first half.
Chiefs fans are NOT happy about the roughing the passer call pic.twitter.com/mj8kwzIIat— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2022
The Raiders went on to score a field goal on the drive to go up 20-7.
Immediately following the call, NFL Twitter shared their opinions, with current and former players giving their thoughts on what they just saw.
NFL Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy acknowledged that the league needs to protect the quarterback, but as many have said, it is taking it too far.
This is not football anymore. I know we have to protect the QB but Chris Jones was recovering a fumble. We have gotten ridiculous with this.— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2022
"Terrible" is a word a lot of people have used to describe the call, including the legendary Lawrence Taylor.
Cmon man!!! You can’t call that…terrible— Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) October 11, 2022
Sean Payton also weighed in:
Awful call @Chiefs @Raiders game. @NFLOfficiating needs lots of work on roughing the passer!!— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) October 11, 2022
Richard Sherman noted that you cannot brace the fall with two hands when one is holding the football.
Imagine when they decide a playoff game with one of these Roughing calls. Cannot brace the fall when one hand is holding the football! Bad— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 11, 2022
Micah Parsons called the league "terrible" for the call.
The nfl is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 11, 2022
They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!! 😂😂😂— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 11, 2022
Former quarterback and current CBS Sports reporter Danny Kanell noted that the NFL Players Association needs to bring up the issue to make a change.
I’ve been trying to tell you….coaches and players - yes the NFLPA ..need to step up and say this isn’t okay. This isn’t football. This is a joke. pic.twitter.com/guH8HrvaLt— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 11, 2022
Here are some more reactions from around the NFL:
You want your QB protected? This is how the NFL is doing it. #RoughingThePasser— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) October 11, 2022
I’m all for player safety but it’s still supposed to be tackle football.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2022
That man just sacked the Q and the ball came out! At that point he’s thinking about the ball not where his body is landing.. Just terrible.. “It’s all about the ball.”— Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) October 11, 2022