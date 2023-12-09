One of the NFL's best defenses is about to get even better. The Kansas City Chiefs, who currently boast the league's third-best scoring defense, have activated starting inside linebacker Nick Bolton from injured reserve.

Bolton missed the Chiefs' past five games after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated wrist that was sustained during Kansas City's Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bolton is returning earlier than his expected two-month recovery timetable.

A 2021 second-round pick, Bolton has 28 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in four games this season. He tallied a whopping 292 tackles during his first two seasons in Kansas City that included 180 stops last season. He also picked off two passes last season while playing an integral role in the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win since 2019.

Despite Bolton's absence, the Chiefs defense has continued to be one of the NFL's best. Along with being third in the NFL in points allowed, Kansas City's defense is also sixth in the league in passing yards allowed and fifth in touchdown runs allowed. The defensive line, led by Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, has been arguably the unit's biggest strength so far.

The defense did start to show signs of cracks, however, during last week's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In the loss, the Chiefs defense surrendered a season-high 382 yards that included 267 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jordan Love.

On Sunday, the Chiefs defense will face a Bills offense that is currently fifth in the NFL in scoring. Buffalo's offense continues to be spearheaded by Josh Allen, whose 24 touchdown passes this season have often been overshadowed by his 13 picks through 12 games.