A day after signing Melvin Gordon, the Chiefs are adding another former Pro Bowler to their practice squad. The team is bringing aboard former Ravens Pro Bowl defensive tackle Brandon Williams, according to ESPN. Williams is hoping to be quickly added to the Chiefs' 53-man roster.

Williams, 33, had remained on the open market since his contract with the Ravens expired this offseason. After waiting for the right opportunity to come, Williams is about to join a team that is 9-2 and in the driver's seat to receive a playoff bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

A third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Williams made 114 regular-season starts during his nine seasons in Baltimore. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 while helping the Ravens win the division that year after a 4-5 start. In all, Williams tallied 323 tackles (33 for loss), 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended during his time in Baltimore.

The Chiefs' current depth chart at defensive tackle includes starters Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi along with backups Khalen Saunders and Taylor Stallworth. Jones currently leads Kansas City with 10 sacks. Nnadi has recorded just 17 tackles and no sacks in 11 starts. Saunders has 2.5 sacks and 35 sacks in his relief role. Stallworth has made three tackles in five games.

Kansas City is loading up on talent as it continues its pursuit of hosting the AFC Championship Game for a record fifth straight year. As mentioned earlier, the team recently acquired Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowl running back for the Chargers who spent the past two-plus seasons in Denver. Gordon joins a Chiefs backfield that has enjoyed the emergence of rookie Isiah Pacheco, who leads the team with 455 yards on the ground.

The Chiefs face the Bengals this Sunday in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. After a slow start, the Bengals have won seven of their last nine games behind the stellar play of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense that has held five opponents to under 20 points.