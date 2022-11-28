The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another former Pro Bowler to their already impressive roster. Running back Melvin Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News that he's joining the Chiefs practice squad

The two-time Pro Bowler was released by the Denver Broncos last week and is expected to be active soon. Gordon would join running backs Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as well as star tight end Travis Kelce on the offense lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The addition would come shortly after running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Before Gordon was released by the Broncos, he had 90 carries for 318 rushing yards, two touchdowns and five fumbles in 10 games played. He also recorded 25 catches for 223 yards.

The 29-year-old will remain in the AFC West, which means if he is promoted to the active roster he could play the Broncos twice this season -- the Chiefs haven't played them yet -- including one game on Dec. 11 at his old stadium. Despite the possibility of a reunion, Gordon says he thoughts are not on his past.

He told 9News he is "not thinking about the Broncos at all. I'm just happy to be playing [expletive] football again," adding that the Chiefs made no promises that he would make the active roster.

This would mark Gordon's third AFC West team, after playing with the Broncos and Chargers.

The Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West with a 9-2 record and have sights set on the playoffs. Their next game is Dec. 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.