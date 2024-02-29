A notorious Chiefs super fan, who spent several months on the run before being arrested in July, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to three charges related to a string of 11 bank robberies that took place in seven different states.

Xaviar Babudar, who's known as 'Chiefsaholic,' pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering, one count of bank robbery and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Babudar went on a crime spree that saw him rob at least one bank in seven different states, including California, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Overall, Babudar admitted to stealing more than $800,000 during his string of robberies.

"His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. "The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With [Wednesday's] conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice."

Babudar is now facing up 50 years in federal prison. The 29-year-old has also been ordered to pay $532,675 in restitution.

Chiefsaholic made headlines in March 2023 after he went on the lam following a violation of his parole. The super fan was originally arrested in December 2022, but he was released on bond in February 2023. After leaving jail, Babudar cashed-in two huge preseason bets that he had made on the Chiefs that netted him a total of $100,000 (He won $45,000 after Patrick Mahomes was voted MVP in 2022 and he won another $55,000 after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII).

After collecting his winnings, Babudar cut off his ankle monitor and fled to the West Coast. He was on the lam until authorities were able to arrest him in California in July 2023. During his four months on the run, Babudar robbed two more banks.

Babudar's sentencing hearing will be held on July 10.