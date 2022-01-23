Perhaps no player in the NFL is closer to a stick of dynamite than Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In last year's AFC Championship Game, he torched the Buffalo Bills for 172 receiving yards on nine receptions in a 38-24 win. When the two sides played again in Week 5 of this season, he was more of a firecracker, but still came away with 63 receiving yards on seven catches. Last week in a 47-17 win over the Patriots, Buffalo held all New England receivers to just 135 combined yards through the air. Will the Bills be able to do that against Hill and the Chiefs in the NFL divisional round? You can see what happens between the Chiefs and Bills in the 2022 NFL playoffs when you stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 54. Sunday's showdown will be televised nationally on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills live stream: Paramount+

Divisional Round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bills

Before you tune in to Sunday's Bills vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread on the road. In home games this season, Hill has a much lower catch rate (65 percent) than he had in road games (75.3 percent). Additionally, Hill only had a 53.8 percent catch rate when the two sides played in October. This season, Buffalo has only allowed opposing No. 1 receivers to see an average of 7.1 passes per game, and the Bills have allowed the fewest explosive pass plays in the NFL this season.

Considering how important the big play is to Hill's individual success, and in turn, the Chiefs' offense, he should be a top priority for Buffalo's defense. The Bills have allowed the fewest receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in the NFL, and should want to make the Chiefs as one-dimensional as possible on offense.

SportsLine's model predicts that Hill will finish behind tight end Travis Kelce on the box score with just 66 receiving yards. Without that big pop in the Kansas City passing attack, the Chiefs aren't able to pull away from the Bills at home, which allows Buffalo to cover in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.