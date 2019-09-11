Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with clavicle injury but won't go on IR
Hill suffered an injury during the team's Week 1 win over the Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of Patrick Mahomes' top receiving options for a while. We already knew Tyreek Hill would be missing some time with the rare sternoclavicular joint injury he suffered during the team's season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not we know the timeline the Chiefs expect him to follow.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs expect that Hill will miss 4-6 weeks. They do not plan to put him on injured reserve, but that could change as they monitor his progress.
Hill, who was investigated by both police and the NFL this offseason regarding allegations of child abuse but was ultimately not charged or suspended, was taken to the hospital on Sunday following a tackle by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which resulted in Hill's shoulder being slammed into the ground along the sideline.
It was determined at the hospital that Hill does not have a fractured collarbone but that he suffered a sort of dislocation related to where the clavicle meets the sternum. Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder noted that Hill's dislocation came back posteriorly and and he did not have any medical issues, but the team transferred his care to an ortho-trauma physician from the Kansas University Health System.
In Hill's absence, Sammy Watkins and rookie speedster Mecole Hardman are expected to be the Chiefs' top wide receivers, with Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas filling in as well. Kansas City plays the Raiders, Ravens, Lions, and Colts in the next four weeks, and the Texans and Broncos in the two weeks after that. If Hill eventually does have to go on IR, he will miss at least those six games, plus contests against the Packers and Vikings.
