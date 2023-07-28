The Anthony Richardson hype train looks like it's about to reach a different stratosphere. As the Colts hit the field Friday for their second training camp practice of the summer, one of the major developments surrounds the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, who is now receiving first-team reps, according to those on the scene in Indy. This is a change from Wednesday's session, during which veteran Gardner Minshew reportedly received all of the starting reps during 11-on-11s while Richardson took all of the second-team reps.

Not only did Richardson get a chance to work with the first-team offense, but he appears to making the most of his opportunity. The rookie reportedly hit second-year wideout Alec Pierce for a long touchdown pass during 7-on-7s. Richardson scrambled to his left and aired it out approximately 55 yards for the score, which has been cited as the first big play of camp thus far.

First-year head coach Shane Steichen said after Wednesday's session that he "thought [Richardson] did a nice job" and was able to carry what he learned in the spring into Day 1 of camp. Clearly, that impressed Steichen enough to start dipping his toe into the possibility of Richardson being the team's starter to begin the year. However, he's not in a position to make any declarations at this point or, it seems, in the near future.

"I don't have a timetable on that," Steichen said Wednesday when asked if there was a timeframe to name a starter. "I just want to see consistency and growth from all that position. When you compete, it makes you better. So when that time comes, I'll know, we'll talk through it as a staff and go from there."

Given where Richardson was drafted, it's really a matter of when rather than if he'll see the field in 2023. It's possible that Minshew, who played under Steichen in Philadelphia last season when the coach was the Eagles offensive coordinator, could start the year under center, but Richardson will at some point ascend. Earlier this month, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that "we have to get Anthony on the field" but acknowledged that it's "Shane's call when he decides to do it."

Richardson is a raw prospect but oozes elite upside as both a passer and runner. Because of that, CBS Sports fantasy expert Dave Ricard has the Colts prospect as one of his top sleeper candidates for 2023.

"I intend on being bullish on Richardson because of what he's capable of succeeding at immediately in the NFL: running the ball," Richard writes. "Richardson is a big dude with good speed and a total understanding of when to run and how to do well on the ground. Jalen Hurts' first year as a starter wasn't great as a passer (61.3% completion rate, 16 passing touchdowns) but he more than supplemented with his rushing (784 rush yards, 10 touchdowns) and finished as a top-12 quarterback on a per-game basis. His play-caller that year is Richardson's play-caller now -- Shane Steichen. Expect plenty of rushing baked into Indy's offense, and expect Richardson to be smart with the ball when throwing. He has a strong arm and he makes good decisions on where to throw; it's his accuracy that could cost him some turnovers."