Colts' Frank Reich says Jacoby Brissett's leg injury 'looks like a sprain,' possibly to MCL
The Colts quarterback had to leave Indy's loss to the Steelers in the first half
The Indianapolis Colts have already lost quarterback this season and they're hoping they didn't lose another one.
Jacoby Brissett went down with a leg injury in the second quarter against the Steelers on Sunday and didn't return. On a first-and-goal play from the Steelers' 12-yard line, Brissett dropped back to pass, and as he started to scramble, a Colts offensive lineman was pushed into him, which caused his left leg to bend awkwardly.
After taking the hit, Brissett went down immediately and had to be tended to by the Colts' training staff. Brissett was 4 of 5 for 59 yards before exiting the game.
After the game, Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters he's not sure about Brissett's status, but they think the injury is a sprain and possibly "MCL-ish," according to The Indianapolis Star.
"I think it looks like a sprain, but we'll see to what degree," Reich said, via 1070 The Fan. "We have to see how it responds."
Although Brissett was able to walk off the field on his own power, he wasn't able to return to action, and the Colts ended up continuing the drive with backup Brian Hoyer under center. On Hoyer's first throw against the Steelers, he hit Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown pass that put Indy up 10-3. Hoyer threw a pick-six to get the Steelers back into the game ... the Colts clearly miss Brissett ... and the Colts lost 26-24 after Adam Vinatieri missed a 42-yard field goal that would have won it.
The only reason Hoyer is even on the Colts roster is because the team needed a new backup after the surprising retirement of Andrew Luck. Going into training camp, Brissett was the backup, but all that changed when Luck announced his retirement on Aug. 25. After Brissett took over as the starter, the Colts knew they needed a veteran QB, which is why they signed Hoyer to a three-year deal.
Hoyer spent most of training camp on the Patriots' roster, but got cut after New England decided to move forward with rookie Jarrett Stidham as the backup for Tom Brady.
