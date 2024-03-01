The Washington Commanders have parted ways with starters Logan Thomas and Charles Leno Jr.. Both players will now get a head start on testing the open market before the official start of free agency.

Thomas, 32, is coming off his best season since 2020. He caught 55 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas played an integral role in the Commanders' surprising NFC East title run back in 2020. He has 219 receptions for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns while playing for the Cardinals, Bills and Commanders.

A former seventh-round pick, Leno managed to make the Bears roster as a rookie 2014. He became a full-time starter in 2015 and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2018 while helping the Bears capture the NFC North division crown.

Leno, 32, didn't miss a single start (or game) from 2016-22. He missed four games last season, however, and was placed on injured reserve late in the season with a calf injury.

Both players are entering what should be a competitive free agent market. Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki are among the tight ends who are also expected to be available at the start of free agency. Tyron Smith, Duane Brown, Cornelius Lucas and Donovan Smith are the other left tackles who are slated to be available on March 13.