The Washington Commanders have been busy adding along the offensive line in both free agency and the draft, so fans knew some turnover was coming. That looming turnover became official on Friday, as the Commanders informed center Chase Roullier he was being released. He will be cut with a post-June 1 designation, and will clear $4 million in cap space for Washington.

Roullier was selected by Washington in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. He started in all 46 games he played between 2018 and 2020, which landed him a lucrative four-year, $40.5 million extension ahead of the 2021 campaign. However, Roullier's reputation as one of the most durable players on the offensive line unfortunately changed that year.

In Week 8, Roullier fractured his fibula, and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. In Week 2 of last year, Roullier tore his MCL. Over the last two seasons, Roullier played in just 10 games.

The Roullier release was something many saw coming, as he had cap hits north of $12 million in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac. Head coach Ron Rivera said in January the position would be addressed in the offseason. The Commanders signed former New York Giants center/interior offensive lineman Nick Gates, and also drafted Ricky Stromberg out of Arkansas in the third round, and Braeden Daniels out of Utah in the fourth round. Gates or Stromberg are expected to be the replacements at center in 2023.

Roullier turns 30 in August, but will certainly be an option center-needy teams will consider as we inch closer to training camp.