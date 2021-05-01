Needless to say, the Dallas Cowboys now have a lot of talent at the linebacker position. That also means they now have more questions to answer, having now used their fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on linebacker Jabril Cox. The former LSU standout slid down the draft board far further than many anticipated he would, but that skid ends in North Texas. With the addition of Cox in the same weekend as former Penn State phenom Micah Parsons accelerates questions about the future of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch -- the latter set to either have his fifth-year option picked up or declined by the Cowboys no later than May 3.

For Cox, it'll be about hitting the ground running with the chip that's now on his shoulder.

The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at North Dakota State, where he earned honors as MVFC Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-MVFC (2017), MVFC Defensive Player of the Year (2018), two-time First-Team All-MVFC (2018, 2019) two-time FCS All American and three-time FCS champions.

The 6-foot-3, 232 pound prospect went on to take his talents to the LSU Tigers in 2020 and continued to make plays in the SEC, showing off his elite coverage skills by finishing the year with three interceptions on the year -- along with five pass deflections in his 10 games played. Cox is also more than willing to get his hands dirty on special teams, and that's an added attribute the Cowboys will use in spades, given his ability to tackle and on-the-field speed. He'll also add to Parsons in possibly pushing flex defender Keanu Neal more to the safety role than one of linebacker, as previously planned.

Cox shouldn't take much time to ingratiate himself to a LB-needy Cowboys team, as he did at LSU and NDSU previously.