The Dallas Cowboys may start rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury, but that didn't stop the club from looking for more depth at the position. After trimming down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, Dallas was impressed enough with their visit from offensive tackle Jason Peters -- signing the 40-year-old to a one-year deal Monday, per NFL Network.

Peters already underwent a physical and had a productive meeting with team officials Friday, per the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also reportedly present in the meeting.

Peters spent the 2021 season in Chicago as a member of the Chicago Bears and started in all 15 of his games played for the franchise. Before that, he played the previous 11 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles where he was named to seven Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro four times.

However, Peters is a bit away from his prime, so Dallas would hardly be getting that level of a player. Peters becomes the second-oldest player in the NFL -- only trailing Tom Brady.

Again, Smith appears to be the man tapped to be Dallas' left tackle to begin the year after Tyron went down with an avulsion fracture of the knee and is out until at least December. Initially, the rookie first-round pick was set to start at left guard and develop as the possible left tackle of the future. Jerry Jones confirmed this week that it's "safe to say" that he'll now be thrust to left tackle to begin his career. That said, it's possible an addition of Peters could keep Smith on that initial trajectory.

Peters will need time to get up to speed, so Smith will start Week 1 at least. If Peters does go to left tackle, Smith would move back to left guard and Connor McGovern would return to the bench.

Regardless of how this shakes out, Dallas is set to begin the season with three new starters along the offensive line with center Tyler Biadasz and All-Pro right guard Zack Martin as the lone holdovers.