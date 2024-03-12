The Philadelphia Eagles have already started reloading in free agency while their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, have been rather inactive. The lack of spending from the Cowboys has their fans, and Dak Prescott's brother, frustrated with Jerry Jones and the rest of the team's front office.

On the first day of NFL free agency, the Eagles made splashes by agreeing to terms with former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff. Meanwhile, the Cowboys watched as running back Tony Pollard left to the Tennessee Titans, and center Tyler Biadasz is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders.

Watching the Eagles improve as the Cowboys sat on their hands prompted Prescott's brother, Tad, to praise Philadelphia while taking a very thinly veiled shot at Jones and the rest of the Dallas decision-makers.

Tad Prescott wasn't the only one who took issue with the Cowboys' slow start to free agency. Blogging with the Boys also posted a shot at the team on social media, and it got reposted by Prescott.

At the Senior Bowl in February, Jones said the team would be "all-in" when it comes to making the Cowboys a Super Bowl contender in 2024.

"I would anticipate, with looking ahead at our key contracts that we'd like to address, we will be all-in," Jones said. "I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. We will push the hell out of it. It will be going all-in on different people than you've done in the past. We will be going all-in. We've seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build for the future."

That "all-in" strategy has not been on display to this point in free agency, and fans are starting to get impatient. Tad Prescott probably spoke for a lot of them with the Cowboys content to stand pat for now.