There's only 10 days between now and the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the New York Giants possess the sixth overall pick, putting them in range to potentially have the chance to select a quarterback like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, a player many view as the draft's fourth-best prospect at the position.

However, the Giants still have their sixth overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft -- quarterback Daniel Jones -- around and entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. He'll most certainly be on the roster in 2024 since the G-Men are on the hook to pay him $36 million in guaranteed salary. However, coming off an ugly campaign in 2023 where he threw more interceptions in six games (six to just two touchdowns) than he did in 16 games played in 2022 (15 touchdown passes and five interceptions) on top of tearing his ACL, his future beyond the upcoming season could be in doubt.

Jones himself addressed potential, internal competition for his starting quarterback spot on Monday, comparing his long-term future with New York to former Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley's when he returned to the Giants in 2023 without long-term contractual security. Barkley departed for the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal this offseason.

"[It's] the same thing with Saquon's [situation last year]," Jones said on Monday. "The nature of our business. It's a competitive league, so the best way to handle that is to focus on what I'm doing. Focus on myself, and making sure that I'm healthy and ready to play good football. That's what I can control."

New York would eat a $22.21 million cap hit if it released him next offseason, but the Giants would save $19.4 million against the cap by making that move since Jones would be out of guaranteed salary on his contract. Yet, he maintains he can still be the future for the Giants at the quarterback position.

"I do, yes," Jones said.

Clarity on where he stands in New York's long-term plans could come in just 10 days.