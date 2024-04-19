Deion Sanders has set the record straight on the teams he wants Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to play for, two players who are expected to be high NFL Draft picks in 2025. Sanders shot down comments that he would only allow his son, Shedeur, and Hunter to play for six NFL teams in a recent interview with CBS News Colorado.

"One thing about a lie? A lie is so fast it can outrun the truth any day," Sanders said. "That's a bald-faced lie. That's a stupid lie. I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six GMs that are friends. You've got to understand, I played 14 (pro seasons). And I worked another 17, I believe, in the NFL, NFL Network and CBS. I know a lot of people, c'mon."

Per the New York Post, Sanders had six NFL teams he wanted Shedeur and Hunter to play for. Those teams were the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons -- the five teams Sanders played for in his illustrious NFL career.

The sixth team? The Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders said the Eagles would be a "good fit" for his son and Hunter, which Sanders reiterated regarding the teams he played for in his career as well. The Eagles are still a surprise, given that they have a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who would block the path for Sanders to start as an NFL quarterback.

Sanders has quoted Hurts in the past, which could lead to his desired interest in the Eagles for his son and Hunter.

Philadelphia also has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at wide receiver, but there could be room for Hunter on defense if he commits to the other side of the ball. Sanders did play both ways during his career, having 36 catches for 475 yards and a touchdown in 1996 when the Dallas Cowboys were thin at wide receiver.

Sanders already has a platform on teams in cold-weather cities, but Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington play in cold weather cities from December onward. He appeared to change his stance on that a bit.

Sanders also said both his son and Hunter would be selected "anywhere from one through four" in the 2025 draft, meaning No. 1 overall to No. 4 overall. The Eagles haven't had a top-four selection in the draft since 2016 and had three straight seasons with a winning record (six of the last seven seasons with a winning record). Philadelphia may not be in "contention" to land Sanders or Hunter based on Deion's comments.

The 49ers and Ravens also are among the NFL elite teams, while the Cowboys are typically a good bet to make the postseason every year. Hard to envision either of these teams will have a top-four pick.

Whether Sanders or Hunter lands on any of these six teams remains to be seen, and the process will have to play out in the draft. There's a chance one of those six teams could take a shot on Sanders or Hunter, but Deion is adamant he doesn't have a preference on which teams he wants either player to play for in 2025 and beyond.

"So I would never do that," Sanders said. "If I was that stupid, I wouldn't disclose the teams that I want them to play for, I would disclose the several that I wouldn't."