Dez Bryant reacts after reportedly suffering season-ending injury in Saints practice

Dez Bryant and multiple NFL players reacted to Bryant's injury on Friday

Despite the fact that he suffered a potential season-ending injury on Friday, Dez Bryant still found some time to send out a tweet. 

The Saints wide receiver, who reportedly tore his Achilles tendon while running a routine route during practice, seemingly confirmed the bad news on Twitter. 

The injury came during Bryant's second practice with the Saints and although he had been with the team for just two days, he clearly made an impact, because multiple Saints players were tweeting their well-wishes after the injury happened. 

The most notable tweets came from Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead, who all promised to throw up the "X" for Bryant. 

 Two other Saints players, linebackers Alex Anzalone and Criag Robertson, sent out prayers. 

Of course, Saints players weren't the only ones who reacted to the news. Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley also sent out a tweet in support of his former teammate. 

Several other plays who have never played with Bryant also sent out tweets. 

If Bryant's injury is officially diagnosed as a torn Achilles, that means we definitely won't see him on the field until the 2019 season. The injury came just days after Bryant signed a one-year contract with New Orleans worth up to $1.1 million. Before signing with the Saints, Bryant had been a free agent since being released by the Cowboys in April 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories