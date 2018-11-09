Dez Bryant reacts after reportedly suffering season-ending injury in Saints practice

Despite the fact that he suffered a potential season-ending injury on Friday, Dez Bryant still found some time to send out a tweet.

The Saints wide receiver, who reportedly tore his Achilles tendon while running a routine route during practice, seemingly confirmed the bad news on Twitter.

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

The injury came during Bryant's second practice with the Saints and although he had been with the team for just two days, he clearly made an impact, because multiple Saints players were tweeting their well-wishes after the injury happened.

The most notable tweets came from Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead, who all promised to throw up the "X" for Bryant.

Best believe we throwing up the X still bro 🙅🏾‍♂️ #weallwegot — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 9, 2018

The “X” still going up bro!! 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dVpFJrE62w — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) November 9, 2018

We throwing it up all year big bro! 🙅🏾‍♂️❌ https://t.co/JaPXdf0jwb — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) November 9, 2018

Two other Saints players, linebackers Alex Anzalone and Criag Robertson, sent out prayers.

Of course, Saints players weren't the only ones who reacted to the news. Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley also sent out a tweet in support of his former teammate.

Damn bro I’m sorry. My heart hurts for you brother. Keep fighting big dog. You know where I’m at if you need anything. https://t.co/YPpUbPpCX1 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 9, 2018

Several other plays who have never played with Bryant also sent out tweets.

@DezBryant prayers up fam was excited to see you play — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) November 9, 2018

Say it ain’t so... prayers up. https://t.co/ciCRlvZoAV — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 9, 2018

If Bryant's injury is officially diagnosed as a torn Achilles, that means we definitely won't see him on the field until the 2019 season. The injury came just days after Bryant signed a one-year contract with New Orleans worth up to $1.1 million. Before signing with the Saints, Bryant had been a free agent since being released by the Cowboys in April