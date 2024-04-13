The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL when they decided to trade star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans earlier this month and that state of surprise even stretched to the club's roster. While appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins admitted he was taken aback at the news of the trade, but also noted that he trusts the organization.

"The Stefon Diggs one, it was definitely a haymaker," Dawkins said Friday, via NFL.com. "A blind haymaker. But, you know, I have learned that in this world, in this career that I'm in, that pieces shuffle and things move around all of the time. … For a player that has that type of impact and popularity and stat-based weight for their career, it just hits you in a different way. Like I said, I love my teammates and I am loyal to my organization. So I trust them. I think that they know what they're doing. I know that they know what they're doing. But we got (No.) 17, and when you got Josh (Allen), anything is possible, truly."

While jarring to see that trade actually go down, Diggs' final years in Buffalo were tumultuous and there were signs that his tenure could be coming to an end. Some of those signs came via social media and Diggs even recently continued to stoke those flames when he allegedly "liked" a post on X that said the Bills have the worst fanbase.

"The fans have an entitlement to whatever they choose," said Dawkins when asked about Diggs' recent social media like. "That's why they are fans. They have a choice. They have a side that they pick and, you know, every decision that we do in our lives as athletes, you know, people is always watching. ... Everybody has their own choice of emotions to show, and if Diggs accidentally hit that like button, so be it. The fans, they're going to hate him, then they're going to love him, then they're going to hate him, and then they're going to love him. ... And I'm loyal to my [Bills] Mafia, so, you know, I like where I'm at."

While some pundits have used this trade as a sign that Buffalo's Super Bowl window is closing, Dawkins -- who signed a three-year extension earlier this offseason -- doesn't see it that way for one simple reason: Josh Allen.

"That window is always open when you've got guys like me and you got guys like Josh," Dawkins said.