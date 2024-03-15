NFL free agency couldn't go a week without a cryptic post by Stefon Diggs. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver might have indicated he wants out of Buffalo (again) with an interesting social media post that could determine his future with the organization he called home the last four years.

To make things even more interesting, Diggs changed his Twitter bio to a picture of him waving goodbye -- which could indicate his last time playing for the Bills. Diggs sent out a post with a heart emoji earlier Friday, which may be another indication he's done in Buffalo.

Stefon Diggs on X

Of course, this isn't the first time Diggs has caused drama in Buffalo over the last 15 months. Diggs was notably absent at the start of the Bills' mandatory minicamp in the spring, a year after signing a $96 million contract extension. He told reporters after returning to work that "all is well," suggesting "everybody has family issues." Bills quarterback Josh Allen and general manager Brandon Beane echoed as much, arguing that Diggs remains a pivotal part of the Bills' long-term plans.

Diggs has also been part of cryptic activities on social media as well, leaving even more questions about his future. Perhaps the Bills and Diggs will come to a resolution this time.

One of the best wide receivers in Bills history, Diggs has four 1,000-yard seasons and four Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Buffalo. Diggs is coming off his worst season with the Bills, catching 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, which was still good enough for a Pro Bowl season.

Diggs has the top four reception seasons for a player in Bills history, and his 230 receptions are the most ever for a player in his first two seasons with a team. He's the first player in team history to lead the NFL in catches (127) and yards (1,535) in 2020, which he also led the league in both categories. Diggs also has the the top two seasons in receiving yards in team history, and is tied for the franchise record for touchdowns in a season with 11.

Diggs has 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in his four seasons with Buffalo. He leads the NFL in receptions since the start of 2020 and is fourth in receiving yards. Since his trade to Buffalo, Diggs has become one of the best wideouts in the game.