The Miami Dolphins are fresh off the Week 14 bye and are gearing up for an upcoming matchup with the New York Jets, but they'll be doing so with their backfield facing some uncertainty. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, running back Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in the protocol.

This comes after Miami placed both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week following positive tests. That means Miami's entire backfield on the active roster is currently in protocol and has their status in doubt for Week 15.

Pelissero adds that all three backs are vaccinated, which does give them a chance to play Sunday. Each would need to produce two negative COVID tests separated by 24 hours for them to be eligible to come off the reserve list. Had they not been vaccinated, each would have been isolated from the team for 10 days, thus eliminating any chances of playing.

While those three backs are the only ones on the active roster, Miami does have Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad. According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, the Dolphins also worked out free-agent running back Lamar Miller on Monday.