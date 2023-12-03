Back in August, Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill vowed to become the first player in NFL history with 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Hill has since backed up the talk with the most receiving yards over the first 11 games of a season in the Super Bowl era -- since 1966 -- with 1,324 entering Week 13. That put him on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record of 1,964, with Hill on pace for 2,046 ahead of his matchup at the Washington Commanders.

Hill's massive performance Sunday at Washington continues to keep him on schedule with his boast, and it allowed him to break an NFL record in the process. Hill totaled 157 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs -- one for 78 yards and another for 60 yards -- on five catches in a 45-15 victory.

That gives Hill his fifth game with over 150 receiving yards and at least a touchdown in 2023, breaking the NFL single-season record for the most such games. Hill broke a five-way tie for this record, which included Hall of Famers Lance Alworth (four such games in 1965) and Don Maynard (four such games in 1968).

Most games with 150 receiving yards and TD catch in single season (NFL History)

Season Player Games with 150+ Receiving Yards 2023 Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) 5* 2011 Victor Cruz (New York Giants) 4 1984 Roy Green (St. Louis Cardinals) 4 1968 Don Maynard** (New York Giants) 4 1967 Ben Hawkins (Philadelphia Eagles) 4 1965 Lance Alworth** (San Diego Chargers) 4

* Five games left in 2023

** Pro Football Hall of Famer

Hill also rewrote the Dolphins' single-season record books as well on Sunday. He now has eight games of over 100 yards this season, tying the Miami single-season record of eight set by Mark Duper in 1986. Hill will have five games remaining this season to take sole possession of the record, something that feels like an inevitability.

If Hill can cap off his record-breaking 2023 with 2,000 or more receiving yards, he very well may be joining Alworth and Maynard in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.