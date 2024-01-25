With Jim Harbaugh coming to Los Angeles, that might lead to a change of scenery for current Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles have put in requests to speak with Moore about their vacant offensive coordinator openings, according to NFL Media.

Moore, 34, joined the Chargers' coaching staff last season after serving for four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator. Last season, the Chargers' offense ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring, 13th in passing, 25th in rushing, 16th in third-down efficiency and 12th in red zone efficiency.

Injuries played a big role in the Chargers' lack of offensive success. Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missed a combined 35 games last season. Those injuries also largely contributed to the Chargers winning just five games.

Moore had success during his time as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator. During that time, Dallas was top-six in the NFL in scoring three times and led the league in yards gained twice.

The Browns and Eagles are among several teams still looking to find a new offensive coordinator. Cleveland parted ways with longtime OC Alex Van Pelt two days after the Browns' loss to the Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend. Philadelphia relieved Brian Johnson's duties after just one season with the team.