Eagles' Jason Peters excited for opportunity to get revenge on Saints: 'They ran up the score'
According to Peters, the Eagles 'wanted them again'
Last time the Saints played the Eagles, they blew them out of the Superdome 48-7 during a ridiculous middle stretch of the season. On Sunday, the Eagles have a chance to come back to the dome and play spoiler to the NFC No. 1 seed, and they're relishing being the underdogs again.
The Eagles seem to be on a higher mission, having made it to the playoffs courtesy of the Bears before knocking the Bears out after a last-second field goal from Cody Parkey missed. Now, they play the Saints, and tackle Jason Peters is ready.
"We didn't play well at all," Peters said of these teams' last matchup, per NFL.com. "They ran up the score. We wanted them again, we got them again. This time, hey, we coming. It's definitely not going to be the same outcome."
The Saints put an exclamation on that game with a fourth-and-7 touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara already up 38-7 early in the fourth quarter.
It's hard to imagine the Eagles team we've seen the past few weeks giving up 48 points again, and Peters has earned the right to talk -- he has been sterling on the line during the Eagles' four-game winning streak. The Saints' offense also didn't look like itself the last quarter of the season, barring a strong performance against the Steelers in Week 16.
The Saints should definitely expect a different Eagles to show up from the one that did in Week 11. To some degree, they made this monster. The then 4-6 Eagles won five of their last six games to get into the playoffs. The Eagles have revenge on their minds, and they would like nothing more than to shock another home crowd come Sunday.
Stream Saturday night's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Wild Card and looking ahead
John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough join Will Brinson to break everything down...
-
McDaniels very much likes the Browns job
The Patriots coordinator likes the idea of taking over in Cleveland
-
How can Cody Parkey bounce back?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss what's next for Parkey on "Off the Bench"
-
Eagles fans Venmo Cody Parkey after miss
Naturally -- it's 2019 after all
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars get QB
How bad does Jacksonville want a franchise quarterback?
-
Colts vs. Chiefs odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Chiefs vs. Colts game 10,000 tim...