Eagles' Jason Peters excited for opportunity to get revenge on Saints: 'They ran up the score'

Last time the Saints played the Eagles, they blew them out of the Superdome 48-7 during a ridiculous middle stretch of the season. On Sunday, the Eagles have a chance to come back to the dome and play spoiler to the NFC No. 1 seed, and they're relishing being the underdogs again.

The Eagles seem to be on a higher mission, having made it to the playoffs courtesy of the Bears before knocking the Bears out after a last-second field goal from Cody Parkey missed. Now, they play the Saints, and tackle Jason Peters is ready.

"We didn't play well at all," Peters said of these teams' last matchup, per NFL.com. "They ran up the score. We wanted them again, we got them again. This time, hey, we coming. It's definitely not going to be the same outcome."

The Saints put an exclamation on that game with a fourth-and-7 touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara already up 38-7 early in the fourth quarter.

It's hard to imagine the Eagles team we've seen the past few weeks giving up 48 points again, and Peters has earned the right to talk -- he has been sterling on the line during the Eagles' four-game winning streak. The Saints' offense also didn't look like itself the last quarter of the season, barring a strong performance against the Steelers in Week 16.

The Saints should definitely expect a different Eagles to show up from the one that did in Week 11. To some degree, they made this monster. The then 4-6 Eagles won five of their last six games to get into the playoffs. The Eagles have revenge on their minds, and they would like nothing more than to shock another home crowd come Sunday.

