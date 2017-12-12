Eagles reportedly not interested in signing Colin Kaepernick to replace Wentz
The Eagles are sticking with Nick Foles
Whenever an NFL contender has lost its quarterback to a serious injury this season -- from Ryan Tannehill to Aaron Rodgers to Deshaun Watson -- Colin Kaepernick's name has surfaced almost immediately as a possible replacement. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear Kaepernick's name come up in the aftermath of Carson Wentz's season-ending ACL injury. It also shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that the 11-2 Eagles reportedly aren't interested in Kaepernick's services.
On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio both reported that the Eagles are not considering bringing in Kaepernick.
"Per a league source, the Eagles have shown no interest in Kaepernick, and they're not currently expected to do so," Florio wrote for PFT.
And here's what Rapoport reported on NFL Network:
That makes sense. Even though Kaepernick is a starting-caliber quarterback with an 88.9 career passer rating, he's been out of football for almost a year now. To expect him to come in on Dec. 12 and learn a new offense on a new team and then lead the Eagles on a deep postseason run is expecting the impossible. The Eagles probably feel much more comfortable riding out the season with Nick Foles, who has been in the system all year long.
That doesn't mean Foles is a better quarterback than Kaepernick. Kaepernick boasts more experience and upside than Foles. The timing just doesn't really make sense for the Eagles to bring in Kaepernick as the starter. With that being said, if the Eagles wanted to bring in Kaepernick as Foles' backup, that'd make a ton of sense. As it stands, Nate Sudfeld is the backup in Philadelphia. That's not ideal.
Still, it seems unlikely to occur given everything that's happened in the past year. After starting his protest against racial injustice last season by not standing up during the national anthem with the 49ers, Kaepernick has spent the offseason and season as an overly qualified free agent. Many prominent figures in the sports community have speculated that Kaepernick is being blackballed.
In October, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.
-
NFL odds, Week 15 picks: Eagles fly
Our computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
-
Report: Patriots signing Kenny Britt
Britt is going from the worst team in football to a Super Bowl contender
-
Vulnerable Tom Brady on top of MVP race
With three weeks to go in the regular season, the MVP race is wide open
-
Foles gets 'Star Wars' themed hype video
We all deal with devastation in different ways
-
Devin Hester retires, why he's a HOFer
It doesn't matter if he was a special teams player, Hester was the best player at his position...
-
Rodgers not a lock to play in Week 15
There are apparently some people within the Packers who are worried about him playing
Add a Comment