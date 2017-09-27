Eagles rookie kicker Jake Elliott refuses Carson Wentz's game check, will donate

When rookie Eagles kicker Jake Elliott drilled a 61-yard, walk-off field goal on Sunday, he didn't just give the Eagles a win over the Giants. He also earned himself some extra money -- $31,764.71 to be specific. That's because quarterback Carson Wentz, who was mic'd up on the sideline, was heard saying he'd give his game check to Elliott if he made the kick.

But on Wednesday, Elliott, who is set to earn $465,000 this season, refused the money. Apparently, according to multiple reporters, Wentz told Elliott about his sideline offer, but Elliott would rather see an undisclosed portion of money go to charity.

Well that escalated quickly...



but don't worry, @jake_elliott22 and I got this worked out... — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 27, 2017 RE: Carson Wentz saying he'd give him his game check. Jake Elliott said that they've worked out something to donate to charity. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 27, 2017 Elliott says Wentz texted him video wit game check quote. Elliott said he wouldn’t accept, and they decided to donate some $$ to charity — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 27, 2017

Here's the video of Wentz offering his game check:

And here's the actual video the 61-yard field goal, which barely squeaked through the upright:

Nice kick and an even nicer move to donate the money to charity.