The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a crucial NFC East matchup that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. The two franchises have won the last two divisional crowns and eight of the last 10 overall titles. Philadelphia enters this Week 9 matchup with a league-best 7-1 record, while Dallas is 5-2 on the season. The Cowboys have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these teams and have also covered the spread in seven of those 10 matchups.

So far this season, the Cowboys are 5-2 against the spread while the Eagles are 4-2-1 against the number. However, it's Philadelphia that is the 3-point favorite in the Eagles vs. Cowboys odds according to the SportsLine consensus. Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Eagles -3

Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Eagles -163, Cowboys +138

Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Eagles can cover

It hasn't been Jalen Hurts' best season statistically but he continues to help find ways to win while leading one of the NFL's best offenses. Philadelphia ranks third in the NFL in scoring and third in total offense and has been exceptionally balanced, throwing the ball 282 times this season while running the ball 257 times.

A.J. Brown has come alive of late, setting a new NFL record with six consecutive games of at least 125 yards receiving. He's had three touchdown receptions in his last two games and has five overall on the season. Brown could present a serious matchup issue for a Cowboys defense that has been without Trevon Diggs (torn ACL) since Week 2. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys enter this matchup highly confident after their dominant performance in Week 8. Quarterback Dak Prescott had his best game of the season in the team's win over the Rams, throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. His top target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 46 catches for 633 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cowboys are led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons. The former Penn State standout enters this contest with 22 tackles, 14 QB hits, nine tackles for loss and six sacks. Cornerback Daron Bland has four interceptions, three of which have resulted in pick-sixes. See which team to pick here.

