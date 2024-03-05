NFL free agency is fast approaching, which means big-name player movement is also just around the corner. In the meantime, there are plenty of rumblings about who could change teams, and at what cost. But which of the rumors, especially regarding the all-important quarterback position, hold water? And which murmurs constitute gossip to be shrugged off?

Let's put on our thinking caps and make a ruling on some of the latest whispers regarding potential quarterback movement, declaring these 2024 storylines as fact or fiction:

Kirk Cousins is on track to leave the Vikings

Fact or Fiction: Fact

This is a rare case of two sides genuinely liking each other, just not enough to prohibit a mutual split. Cousins has been rock-steady in Minnesota, if unspectacular in terms of postseason results, and fits Kevin O'Connell's offense seamlessly. He's also going on 36, coming off a serious injury and will not come cheap in a league perpetually starved for consistent quarterback play. The Vikings say they'd like him back, but their actions tell a slightly different story, essentially asking all 31 other teams to contend for his services. They have reason to pursue a longer-term answer. And Cousins, though favorable to his Midwestern setup, has never been one to shy away from a business opportunity. Keep a watchful eye on the Atlanta Falcons.

Justin Fields could end up staying with the Bears

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

Of course it's possible he could stay. In fact, there's a strong argument to be made the Bears should keep the young, ascending playmaker rather than start over. But nothing about Chicago's actions and words this offseason suggests the team isn't moving full-speed toward selecting Caleb Williams atop the 2024 NFL Draft, spelling the end of Fields' mercurial run as the hopeful face of the franchise. General manager Ryan Poles all but admitted Fields was up for sale at the combine; you don't tell the media you plan to "do right by Justin" in a potential trade if you're not already prepared to deal your starting quarterback.

The Steelers still believe in Kenny Pickett

Fact or Fiction: Fact

Whether or not they should is another story entirely. But we've now had multiple reports out of Pittsburgh downplaying any real interest from the team in proven starters like Cousins, Fields or Russell Wilson. Could they still pursue competition for Pickett in the form of a mid-tier free agent like Ryan Tannehill or Tyrod Taylor? Sure. In fact, that's a relatively safe bet. But all indications are they're not willing to outright pull the plug on Pickett's development, even though they sidelined him for Mason Rudolph to open the 2023 playoffs. It may burn them in the end, but for now, he's set to remain Option 1 or 1A.

Russell Wilson won't find a starting job

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

No doubt the longtime Seattle Seahawks star had a rough ride with the Denver Broncos, ranging from aggressively adequate to stunningly sluggish in an 11-19 two-year stretch. New suitors surely won't be banging down his door at age 35, with his peak-level athleticism reduced. But in the spectrum of post-Denver opinions -- Pete Prisco believes he's done as a starter, and Will Brinson calls him a low-risk, high-upside flyer -- it seems a bit far-fetched that one team won't give him a final shot at redemption. He may have to wait his turn on the market. But someone's going to get boxed out of flashier options -- the Las Vegas Raiders, perhaps -- and permit him to handle the first-team reins, even if temporarily.

The Giants are already out on Daniel Jones

Fact or Fiction: Fact

Contractually speaking, they are obligated to be "in" on the former first-rounder, with $36 million guaranteed to the injury- and turnover-riddled starter in 2024. But there's a reason GM Joe Schoen has openly touted the depth of this year's rookie quarterback class, leaving the door open for a first-round swing at the position. Just one year after forking over $160 million to Jones, it's quite clear New York would love to stumble into a cost-controlled successor, or even trade up to do so. The team says publicly it still has faith in the incumbent, but how can they in private, considering the track record?

Jarrett Stidham is the Broncos' plan at QB

Fact or Fiction: Fiction

Come on. Coach Sean Payton may have lauded Stidham as potential starting material when Denver signed the former New England Patriots prospect ahead of 2023, but in retrospect, isn't it possible that was just another effort to light a fire beneath the later-discarded Russell Wilson? We don't doubt that Stidham could open 2024 under center, or that Payton does see something worthwhile in the No. 2, but you don't make an unprecedented salary-cap pivot to dump Wilson if your grand follow-up is to hand the keys to the guy with a 78.3 passer rating in four career starts. Expect the Broncos to add veteran competition (Jameis Winston, perhaps) before also pursuing a Day 1 or Day 2 investment in the draft.

The Falcons want a proven starter

Fact or Fiction: Fact

New coach Raheem Morris left the door open for literally any possibility when addressing Atlanta's quarterback plans at the combine. But the strongest reports out of Flowery Branch have tied the club to experienced veterans like Cousins and Fields. It makes sense, too, considering the Falcons already have a playoff-caliber roster featuring young play-makers like Bijan Robinson, plus an underrated defense. Would they turn down the chance to draft a quarterback early? Probably not. But picking at No. 8 overall, it's not hard to see why they'd first look to allocate some of their $37 million in cap space to a guy who's been there, done that, especially after the unsuccessful efforts to lean on youngster Desmond Ridder.