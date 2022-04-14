Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the news a lot throughout his career, and it hasn't always just been for what he does on the football field. Now, he is without a team and there are some people feel a squad could benefit from A.B.'s talents.

Floyd Mayweather really believes in Brown and his talents, so much so that he is willing to give a team $20 million if it signs the 33-year-old and there are any problems on or off the field.

The boxer spoke about his feelings on the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver on the podcast "The Pivot." Mayweather explained how he sees brown and that he thinks the image she has is unfair.

Mayweather said:

"I think AB is really misunderstood. He just wants to be treated fair. And this is for any team that's watching right now. We'll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we've gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us."

The two have been photographed frequently together and Mayweather says he is serving as a mentor to Brown.

"I push him to be better. I push him to be great. What we talk about is real," Mayweather said.

Other athletes have served a similar role to Brown, including former teammate Tom Brady who let Brown stay at his house and worked with him during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning season.

Brown's time with Tampa Bay ended in dramatics, when he ran off the field during a game against the New York Jets, throwing parts of his uniform in the stands. Brown then said Brady lied to him by saying he would throw AB the ball if he came in hurt but did not. He said TB12 was not his friend and blamed the Buccaneers for his injury.

Brown has also player for the Steelers and Raiders and spent a short amount of time on the New England Patriots, then he was let go following an accusation of assault. After he was released from the Patriots, Brown said he would not play in the NFL again.

In 2021, Brown had 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns.