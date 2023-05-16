Aaron Rodgers hasn't even been with the Jets for a month, and he's already completely revitalized the franchise.

Since his arrival in late April, not only have tickets been selling faster, but the Jets were handed five prime-time games on the 2023 schedule, which is a huge step up from last year, when they were only given one. On top of that, the arrival of Rodgers has also led at least one former NFL star to declare that he would come out of retirement just so he could play with the four-time NFL MVP.

That former star is Brandon Marshall, and during a recent episode of his "I Am Athlete" podcast, the former NFL receiver was asked if he would be interested in playing for the Jets if an opportunity came up.

"Yes," Marshall quickly responded.

Although the six-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career as a receiver, he said he'd be willing to make the switch to tight end if it meant getting the chance to play with Rodgers for one season.

"Here's why I'll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end: We're going to win a Super Bowl," Marshall said. "I'm going to be able to contribute at a high level, and this is what I'm going to be able to give you: 45 catches throughout the year, 20 to 30 plays a game, and I'm going to give you eight touchdowns."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Marshall had a prolific 12-year career that saw him get voted to six Pro Bowls while also earning All-Pro honors in 2012, but he hasn't played an NFL down in five years, which might be the thing that would end up deterring him from making a comeback. Marshall, who turned 39 in March, was also asked if he could handle taking hits. He didn't sound too enthusiastic about it.

"I'll watch the games now and I'll be like, 'How the hell did I do that?'" Marshall said. "I might get hit the first time and be like, 'Why did I do this?'"

Marshall does have a history with Jets: Not only did he spend two seasons with the team (2015-16), but during his first year with the Jets, he LED the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14. Marshall is also very familiar with Rodgers after spending three seasons (2012-14) playing for the Bears.

The problem for Marshall is that the Jets likely don't have any use for a 39-year-old tight end right now, but if they do, they know who to call.

Pre-order an Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey now

Aaron Rodgers has landed at MetLife stadium and he's prepping for major primetime exposure. If you're a Rodgers fan, now is the time to claim a brand-new, No. 8 jersey. Get it right here.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.