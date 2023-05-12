The New York Jets were an intriguing team last season: great defense, plenty of young offensive skill players and ... a revolving door of mediocre to unwatchable quarterback play. Consider that problem fixed with Aaron Rodgers coming to New York via trade this offseason. And with the four-time NFL MVP under center, the franchise and its fan base can realistically dream of winning its first Super Bowl in more than half a century.

The 2023 NFL schedule has officially been released, and unsurprisingly, the national football audience will be seeing plenty of Rodgers' Jets this season. They received the max of six prime-time games (two Amazon Prime games, including the Black Friday game against Miami, in addition to two "Sunday Night Football" matchups and two "Monday Night Football" contests. That first Monday night game comes in the season opener against Josh Allen and the Bills, while their 2023 Sunday night debut will come against the Chiefs, marking the first showdown between Rodgers and fellow future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Other schedule highlights include the Jets traveling to Dallas for their road opener and facing off against the Giants in Week 8. Their bye will be in Week 7.

Below is the full schedule for the 2023 season:

Full 2023 schedule