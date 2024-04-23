WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller have filed for divorce, according to court documents filed in Clark County, Nev. Waller and Plum were married in 2023.

The filing took place on Tuesday. Plum posted a cryptic message about the split on her Instagram story that same day.

"I'm devastated," Plum wrote. "I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP."

From 2020 to 2022, Plum and Waller were both professional sports stars in Las Vegas. Plum has played for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces since the team relocated from San Antonio, and she has been a key part of back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Waller, on the other hand, joined the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and was on the team when they moved to Vegas ahead of the 2020 season. Waller earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, and totaled 190 catches, 2,249 yards and 14 touchdowns while in Sin City.

Waller was traded to the Giants shortly after he and Plum married in March of 2023, and he is now mulling retirement following his first season in New York.