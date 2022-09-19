When it comes to sports, a lot of players, coaches and fans are superstitious. They believe that if they wear a certain shirt, or do something specific before a game, it will bring their team good luck.

Along the same idea, there are also many "curses" in the world of sports. Some epic curses in sports are the "Curse of the Bambino," when the Red Sox went 86 years without winning a World Series after trading Babe Ruth, the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl curse, losing four in a row and the Cleveland Browns general curse of never winning.

We now have a new epic curse in the NFL -- the "ManningCast" curse, and based on the evidence, it is very, very real.

For those who are not familiar with the "ManningCast," it is an alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Eli and Peyton Manning as the hosts, along with new guests each week.

Since starting in 2021, the "ManningCast" has seen some star-studded special guests, from Charles Barkley, to Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Sue Bird and Snoop Dogg, just to name a few. Of the 11 episodes aired, some current NFL players have graced the stream and it did not usually end well for them.

Sure, it's a fun thing to do, you get to talk football with two Super Bowl champions and crack jokes while you do it, but the game that followed has been cursed for any active player who appeared on the "ManningCast."

Then enters: Saquon Barkley.

Not only is he a star running back on the New York Giants, but he also has the capacity to break the curse. How did he do it? A spell? Some crystals? We may never know, though it was likely a solid game plan, playing a beatable team in the Carolina Panthers and a little help from kicker Graham Gano who went 4-for-4, including the game-winning, 56-yard boot that helped break this Manning brothers voodoo.

Now you might be thinking, how serious was this curse before Saquon stepped in to save it? Oh it was serious. Last year, seven active players went on the show and all seven saw a check in the loss column the next week.

Here is a look at other players who appeared on the "ManningCast" and then either got hurt in the game after or lost the next game, or both:

Active players took a break from going on the broadcast and for good reason. Thanks to Barkley, it now just might be safe again to appear on the 'ManningCast.'