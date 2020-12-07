The New York Giants once looked destined for a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, opening this season with five straight losses and entering the second half of the schedule at 1-7. On Sunday, however, they proved they are in a much different place. With backup Colt McCoy thrust into starting quarterback duties as Daniel Jones recovers from a hamstring injury, the G-Men didn't just stay competitive against the double-digit-favorite Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. They flat-out beat them, logging a fourth straight win to improve to 5-7 and remain atop the NFC East.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, once considered a clear-cut favorite for 2020 MVP honors, found himself grasping for straws against Patrick Graham's Giants defense in Sunday's 17-12 decision. McCoy, meanwhile, was no superstar with just 13 completions for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But he managed New York's offense efficiently enough, riding a big day from Wayne Gallman (135 rushing yards) to keep the Giants' win streak alive.

It remains to be seen whether this game says more about the Giants' transformation into potential playoff material or the Seahawks' inability to put away the NFC West. But it certainly bodes well for New York, which now looks as close to a favorite to win the East as we've seen in weeks. With one more win than Washington Football Team and two more than the Philadelphia Eagles, Big Blue is set to close the 2020 campaign against the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens and Cowboys. That's a tough stretch, but even just one more NFC East victory -- in Week 17 against Dallas -- could conceivably give them the title and, thus, a home playoff bid.