Giants suspend Eli Apple after he reportedly makes vulgar comment in locker room

If Eli Apple is trying to keep his name out of the headlines, he can't be trying very hard.

The second-year cornerback has gone from discombobulated starter, a film-room victim who reportedly considered walking out on the New York Giants twice in 2017, to sideline malcontent, a recipient of a fine for violating the NFL's policy on social media use during games. He's been publicly called a locker-room "cancer" by teammate Landon Collins, who later apologized for his radio comments about Apple needing to "grow up."

And now, with one game left in the Giants' roller coaster season, Apple has been shut down by his own team.

Hours after the New York Daily News reported that Apple shrugged off reporters' questions about Collins' apology with a vulgar comment about needing to use the bathroom, the Giants have suspended their former first-round draft pick for Week 17.

The one-game suspension, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, is for Apple's "pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team." It also stems, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, from a refusal to participate on the Giants' scout team, as well as a subsequent argument with a coach. And it isn't the first punishment dished out to a Giants defensive back in 2017, as Apple's fellow corner, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, drew a brief suspension of his own for leaving the team during the season.

Apple's original feud with Collins originated weeks ago, when the cornerback told the media he received encouraging advice from several teammates but refused to acknowledge counsel from Collins. The latter, meanwhile, insisted that he'd spoken with Apple after the young cornerback's on-field struggles.

The 10th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Apple started seven of 11 games for the 2-13 Giants this season. As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games, starting 11.