Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Giants vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ New York
Current Records: Philadelphia 8-7; New York 4-11
What to Know
The New York Giants will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 4-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. New York and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 41-35 over the Washington Redskins. RB Saquon Barkley went supernova for New York as he rushed for one TD and 189 yards on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-9 last week. Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown.
Their wins bumped New York to 4-11 and Philadelphia to 8-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 45 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Eagles come into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 88. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 45
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 23 vs. New York 17
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 25 vs. New York 22
- Oct 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 13
- Dec 17, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 29
- Sep 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 24
- Dec 22, 2016 - Philadelphia 24 vs. New York 19
- Nov 06, 2016 - New York 28 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Philadelphia 35 vs. New York 30
- Oct 19, 2015 - Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Josh Jacobs likely to sit out Week 17
The star rookie has missed two of Oakland's last three games due to a shoulder issue
-
NFL DFS picks, best lineups for Week 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Week 17 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 17 of the NFL season
-
La Canfora: Week 17 best bets
See which picks make the grade for Week 17, including one big underdog who should cover easily
-
LVE to make full recovery, return in '20
A scary situation is now one filled with promise
-
Week 17 Practice Squad Power Rankings
Reflecting on a successful first year of operation for the Practice Squad Power Rankings
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game