Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New York

Current Records: Philadelphia 8-7; New York 4-11

What to Know

The New York Giants will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 4-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. New York and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Giants ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 41-35 over the Washington Redskins. RB Saquon Barkley went supernova for New York as he rushed for one TD and 189 yards on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-9 last week. Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

Their wins bumped New York to 4-11 and Philadelphia to 8-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 45 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Eagles come into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 88. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.