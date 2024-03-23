Haason Reddick was integral to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2022. One season later, the star pass rusher could be on his way out. The two-time Pro Bowler has received permission to seek a trade, per NFL Media, while pursuing a new contract. Meanwhile, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddick, according to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Reddick is from the Philly area and has spoken highly of the opportunity to play for the Eagles, telling CBS Sports prior to the 2023 season he was "hopeful" to land a new deal with the team and "represent my city for the rest of my career." But with just one season left on the three-year contract he signed in 2022, fresh off a second straight double-digit sack season for the Birds, the Temple product could be seeking a major pay raise; his $15 million-per-year average currently ranks 14th among edge rushers.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are not interested in simply offloading Reddick's current deal, per PHLY, but are open to moving the former first-round pick if the compensation and salary cap relief are beneficial. It's still possible the two sides could renegotiate Reddick's contract to secure him long-term, but in the event a trade materializes, here are some potential suitors:

The Cardinals appear to be a top suitor for Reddick's services, per ESPN. Reddick had a huge first season with the Eagles when Jonathan Gannon was his defensive coordinator, finishing tied for second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks (with Myles Garrett). His 26 quarterback hits were eighth in the NFL, and he finished tied for 10th in pressures with 68, while also having a career-high 15.9% pressure rate.

A second-team All-Pro in 2022 with Gannon, Reddick was the best pass rusher on an Eagles defense that finished with 70 sacks on the year -- the first team in NFL history to have four players record double digit sacks in a season. Certainly Gannon would like to get him back on his defense.

The Falcons would be another suitor interested in Reddick's services, per ESPN. Atlanta is looking to add a proven pass rusher for Jimmy Lake's defense, as Lake is the franchise's third defensive coordinator in three years. The Falcons were 25th in the NFL in pressure rate last season (32.7%) and 19th in sack rate (7.1%), as their 42 sacks were 21st in the NFL.

Having a pass rusher with double-digit sacks in each of the last four years in Reddick may be exactly what the Falcons need.

The Lions should be in win-now mode after flirting with a Super Bowl trip this year. Imagine pairing Reddick with existing starter Aidan Hutchinson off the edge. While there are arguably more pressing needs in Motown, including on the back end of the defense, with more than $45M in projected cap space at their disposal, a splash for a proven winner like Reddick might be worthwhile.

They already have Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. off the edge, but they could use a real counterpart at the position, and coach DeMeco Ryans knows the value of a deep defensive line stable, coming from the San Francisco 49ers.

They play more of a traditional 4-3 base defense, but Reddick has worked as a stand-up rusher in that scheme in Philly, and he's also got a built-in connection with ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, now Indy's head coach.

They pivoted into more of a rebuilding mode last offseason, but then Matthew Stafford came back to life and they made a surprise playoff run, suggesting Les Snead and Co. could look to restock the lineup in 2024. Pass rush was one of the biggest weaknesses down the stretch, and Reddick could fit right in as a stand-up rusher in their system.