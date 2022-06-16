It's been just over two months since Tom Brady made the decision to come out of retirement for another NFL season, and although he doesn't sound like someone who regrets that decision, it definitely does seem like he might have second-guessed himself a couple of times since then.

During an interview with Dan Patrick on Wednesday, Brady admitted that he might have sort of lost his mind when he made the decision to come back.

"I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality," Brady said, via NFL.com. Forty-five years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I'm like, damn, maybe I should've stayed retired because he's a beast."

Here's one of those Aaron Donald workout videos that Brady was referring to:

If you're 45 years old, that's probably not someone you want chasing you around.

One big reason Brady decided to come back is because he knew he still wanted to play, which might not be the case down the road. The 44-year-old -- who turns 45 in August -- admitted that he might soon lose his hunger to play.

"I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon," Brady said. "I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

During his 40 days of retirement, it sounds like Brady basically did two things: He spent time with his family and he thought about what he's going to do with his future. That second thing ended up taking care of itself when Fox offered him a 10-year, $375 million deal to join the announcing booth after his career is over.

Brady wasn't planning to make a move to the announcer's booth, but it's something that intrigued him.

"I'm most familiar with that, just based on the fact that I've been in every production meeting for 22 years since I started playing in 2001," Brady said about why prepping for games as an analyst might come naturally to him. "I know what those guys are asking, I know what they're asked to do. And I think it very much feels like a team that goes on the road to prepare for a game."

Brady knows there will be "growing pains" in his new job, but just like playing quarterback in the NFL, he wants to eventually be the best.

"There's a lot of learning curve, obviously," Brady said. "It's going to be a totally new career. It's a new opportunity for me to try something that I'm going to work really hard to prepare to be as good as I could possibly can be. Knowing that, the day that I walk on the set for the first time won't be my finest moment. There'll be a lot of growing pains and I'll have to learn to be really good at it, but I also think there's part of it that excites me."

Although we know Brady will be joining Fox as soon as he retires, one thing that's not clear is when that retirement will be coming. The three-time NFL MVP will be a free agent following the 2022 season, which means he'll be free to sign with any team in the NFL, and it's possible that freedom could be enough to compel Brady to play for at least one more year. On the other hand, if he decides to retire, then he'll be coming to you on Fox every Sunday starting with the 2023 season.