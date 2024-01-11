To quote ESPN legend Chris Berman, nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. That was the case once again this season after Buffalo rallied to secure the AFC's No. 2 seed after a 6-6 start.

Vastly better defensive play down the stretch has been one of the main reasons for Buffalo's most recent late-season surge. It started with with the Bills' Week 14 win in Kansas City that saw Buffalo's defense hold Patrick Mahomes and Co. to just 17 points. The Bills then held the Cowboys to just 10 points the next week and allowed an average of just 19 points per game during the season's last three games.

Forcing turnovers were two of the biggest reasons for the Bills' defensive recent defensive success. Buffalo has recorded nine turnovers during its winning streak that included two picks of Tua Tagovailoa during last Sunday's 21-14 win over Miami.

Sans the Cowboys, it should be noted that the Bills haven't faced the most prolific offenses or quarterbacks in recent weeks. They faced backups Bailey Zappe and Easton Stick in consecutive weeks and faced a Dolphins squad last Sunday that did not have wideout Jaylen Waddle or Raheem Mostert.

Unfortunately for the Bills, their offense continues to turn the ball over at an alarming rate. But they've overcome that by putting points on the board and employing a balanced attack that has included Pro Bowl running back James Cook. The emergence of Cook gives the Bills offense a dimension they haven't had in recent playoff runs.

Speaking of previous Bills teams, here's a look at others that entered the playoffs on a hot streak and how those teams compare to the current team. The Bills will kick off the 2024 playoffs with a Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers.

1993: Won four straight after 8-4 start

Like the current team, the '93 Bills boasted top-10 scoring offenses and defenses. But the Bills offense was extremely erratic; the unit cored less than 20 points nine times and were shut out in Pittsburgh in Week 11.

Buffalo's offense continued to be hot and cold late in the regular season, but the defense largely raised its game to help secure another division crown. The offense found a higher gear in the playoffs, scoring 29 and 30 points in playoff wins over the Raiders and Chiefs. But the unit's struggles were exposed again in the Super Bowl, as Buffalo was shut out in the second half in what was a 30-13 Cowboys win.

Specifically, the Bills offense committed two costly turnovers that included Thurman Thomas' fumble that was returned for a score early in the second half.

1999: Won 4 of 5 after 7-4 start

The '99 team had the league's second-ranked defense but was an average 16th in the league in scoring. Inconsistent quarterback play was a big issue that ultimately played a role in Buffalo's first-round playoff exit. Doug Flutie went 10-5 as a starter, but he threw nearly as many touchdowns (19) as interceptions (16). That may have compelled then-Bills coach Wade Phillips to turn to Rob Johnson for Buffalo's wild-card showdown against the Titans.

Johnson struggled badly in Nashville, but the Bills were still able to take a 16-15 lead with just second left. But that was before the Titans pulled off the "Music City Miracle" that abruptly ended Buffalo's season.

2020: Won 6 straight after 7-3 start

The Bills' team was prolific, finishing second in the NFL in scoring in what was Stefon Diggs' first season with Josh Allen. But the defense was just 16th in the league in points allowed during the regular season.

Buffalo's defense struggled in what was Philip Rivers' final game in the first round of the playoffs before holding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just three points in the divisional round. The Bills defense was no match for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, who put 38 points on the board in the AFC title game.

Per usual, Allen was asked to carry Buffalo's offense. He threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off and sacked four times. He was Buffalo's leading rusher with 88 yards, which was 71 more yards than the team's second-leading ground gainer, Devin Singletary.

2021: Won 4 straight after 8-6 start

This team is very similar to the Bills' current squad, and honestly, this was Buffalo's best team since the dynasty early-1990s teams. The Bills were third in the NFL that year in scoring and first in points allowed.

Like the current team, turnovers plagued the Bills for most of the regular season. They coughed up the ball three times while scoring just six points in Jacksonville and had four turnovers while scoring only 10 points against Indianapolis.

Unlike the current team, the Bills offense dramatically cut back on turnovers by season's end. Including the playoffs, Buffalo had just four turnovers during their final six games. The Bills put everything together in a 47-17 blowout win over the Patriots in the 2021 wild-card round.

The Bills' season ended in epic fashion, however, the next week in Kansas City. The two teams each scored twice in the final two minute before the Chiefs won in overtime on a Travis Kelce touchdown catch.

2022: Won 7 straight after 6-3 start

Buffalo appeared to be the team to beat in the AFC for most of last season. They edged the Chiefs in Week 6, then proceeded to win seven straight games while featuring the league's second-ranked scoring offense and defense. Allen had another prolific season with 42 total touchdowns.

Buffalo's defense was no match, however, for the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The Bills gave up 27 points and were chewed up by Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon, who ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Bills' overreliance on Allen (which is not as much the case this season with Cook's emergence) again reared its ugly head against the Bengals. Allen had more carries than any other Bills player and was Buffalo's leading rusher in that game with just 26 yards.