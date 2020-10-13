Nervous that you're going to miss the Titans and Bills rescheduled game on Tuesday night? Well, fear not as we here at CBS have got you covered. Of course, you can keep up with all the action on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App, but CBS All Access has also partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games from your computer, tablet, or whatever streaming device you may have. Did we mention you can do this all without needing a cable or a satellite subscription? It's -- to put it simply -- ideal for the rabid NFL fan.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

At long last, the Titans are able to take the field after a serious spat with COVID-19. An outbreak of the virus ran rapidly throughout the Tennessee facility with around two dozen members of the organization (players and/or staff) testing positive. Not only did that force this game to be moved to Tuesday, but the Titans also had their Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to later in the season. With no new positive tests to speak of, however, they are able to take the field for the first time since Week 3.

As the team dealt with those positive tests, you kind of almost forgot that the Titans are still undefeated on the season at 3-0. Derrick Henry has picked up where he left off last season, averaging over 100 rushing yards per game while totaling two touchdowns. For what it's worth: Tennessee it 15-0 when Henry hits the 100-yard mark. As for Ryan Tannehill, he has also carried his strong play from 2019 into this season. The Titans are 12-4 since Tannehill took over as the starter last year and he's been especially lethal at home. In his past seven games at Nissan Stadium, Tannehill has 21 total touchdowns and a 126.1 passer rating.

The Achilles heel for the Titans to this point -- despite that undefeated record -- is that they haven't been able to get much distance between themselves and their opponent. They are just the seventh team in the last 80 years to start 3-0 and have all three of their games be decided by three points or fewer.

That defense will certainly have its hands full when they face Josh Allen and the 4-0 Buffalo Bills. Not only is Allen thrusting himself into MVP discussions with his play early on, but he's also on pace to smash a number of Bills single-season records including passing yards and passing touchdowns. Thanks to Allen taking this leap, Buffalo has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. Stefon Diggs has been a marvelous addition to the receiver unit after being acquired last offseason in a trade with the Vikings. So far, he's on pace for 1,612 yards on the year, which would shatter his current career highs.

Defensively, the Bills haven't been as stout as they've been in recent years, allowing 381.3 total yards and 25 points per game through the first quarter of the season. To get a win on Tuesday, this his unit will need to step up against a solid Tennessee offense headlined by Tannehill and Henry.

Prediction

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco likes Buffalo in this matchup, but it'll be a close game in his estimation as this will be determined by just a field goal. In the end, he sees Josh Allen's white-hot start to the 2020 season continuing down in Nashville with the Bills walking away with a 30-27 victory over the Titans. To see how all of our CBS Sports experts fared with their picks in Week 5, click here.