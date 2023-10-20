In a season where offense around the league is down, the Miami Dolphins are the exception to the rule.

The Dolphins have sprinted out of the gates averaging a ridiculous 498.7 yards and 37.2 points per game. Their 8.0 yards-per-play average is better than any other team in the league by 2 full yards. They have gained 20 or more yards on a completely hilarious 10.2% of their plays, per TruMedia, a figure that is nearly twice the league average of 5.6%. They have scored points on a league-high 50% of their drives. They are lapping the field in TruMedia's version of EPA/play, where their league-best mark is nearly twice as high as that of the third-place Buffalo Bills.

The blazing speed of their core skill-position players is a significant factor. Tyreek Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane each ran it in 4.32 seconds. Jaylen Waddle didn't participate in the combine because of COVID-19, but it seems like a safe bet that he would have been in the same range. Even ancillary players like Braxton Berrios ran pretty damn fast (4.44 seconds).

Tua Tagovailoa's quick decision-making and pinpoint accuracy also play a significant role. Tagovailoa leads the league in EPA/dropback. He has released his average throw just 2.35 seconds after the snap, per TruMedia, the fastest mark in the NFL. He's still managed to push the ball downfield a decent amount, with an air-yards-per-attempt figure that hovers around league average. While there are plenty of people out there who assert that Tua is just throwing 2-yard passes to Hill and letting the him and the other speedster do all the hard work, the reality is that among 33 qualified passers, he has the 10th-lowest share of attempts traveling 5 air yards or less, as well as the 12th-highest share of throws that traveled 21 yards or more. He's doing plenty, and his off-target throw rate of 8.1% is the sixth-best in the league.

But what is most impressive about the Dolphins offense might actually be the design. And specifically, the way Mike McDaniel and Co. layer concepts on top of each other to simultaneously take advantage of their players' strengths and cause opponents confusion to the point that an explosive gain is not just possible, but likely.

The first concept to focus on is also the newest: the so-called "cheat" motion that the Dolphins utilized to magnificent effect back in Week 1, and which has subsequently swept through the league with many other teams using it. Rather than having their motion man cross the formation to get a running start, Miami has been having a player line up inside, then motion outside to the same side of the field to quickly change the number count and give the player a running start on his route.

It was perfectly exemplified by a deep dig Tagovailoa hit to Hill against the Chargers.

But the Dolphins did not stop there. They use that motion to do all different kinds of things. They have Hill bluff like he's running the dig, but fire a screen to Waddle right behind him. They have Hill stop on a dime to receive the screen himself. They have Hill push upfield while Berrios runs a whip route behind him, then turns the whip upfield for a big gain. And then they use tight end Durham Smythe as the "cheat" motion man, only to have him wheel around and go in orbit motion, then lead block for Mostert on a swing screen. Those tactics all worked like gangbusters.

Next, there's the shotgun sweep, with the handoff occurring *behind* the quarterback rather than in front of him. McDaniel used to be the run-game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, and he and Kyle Shanahan used this look to great effect with Deebo Samuel. The Dolphins have replicated it with Mostert, Achane, and Hill.

But again, the Dolphins do not simply stop there.

They fake that outside sweep and have Tagovailoa boot out in the opposite direction to hit a receiver in the flat. They fake the outside sweep and hand it off on a dive going the up the middle. And they fake the outside sweep and have Tua flip it to the jet sweep man running the opposite way. It's all dizzying. No wonder opponents can't keep up with it.

The Dolphins also likely have the best-designed end-around package in the NFL, and they get into it in a variety of ways. They'll fake a dive and have Tua hand it off like the outside sweep. They'll motion Waddle into the backfield and use him as the guy to whom they fake the dive before flipping it to Achane running around the edge. They'll send a man in orbit motion and do it again, with the motion man acting as a lead blocker. Then they'll line up in split backs, send one of the backs motioning in one direction, fake the dive the opposite way, and then flip it to the end-around man so he has multiple blockers in front of him.

Again, this stuff must drive opposing defenses absolutely bonkers.

As if all that weren't enough to deal with, they broke out perhaps the coolest play I've ever seen. It involves a fake inside run, a fake end-around, and then a backwards shovel pass to the man who received the initial fake. The Dolphins actually ran this one twice in the same game, and scored a touchdown both times.

I'm not entirely sure how a defense is supposed to deal with that play. (To be fair, neither were the Broncos.)

This is just a taste of what the Dolphins have been doing to their opponents. They have many more concepts they can layer on top of each other, all designed to get speed in space. They are doing it better than anyone else in the league right now, and it's why they are racking up yards and points at a rate not seen in quite some time.