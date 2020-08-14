Watch Now: How The College Football Season Cancellation Impacts The NFL ( 6:16 )

Carson Wentz has been in the NFL for four seasons and there's still no verdict regarding his status amongst the NFL's best quarterbacks. Wentz has the potential to be a top-five quarterback in the league -- and even showcased that during a 2017 season when he was the MVP frontrunner prior to his ACL injury -- but injuries and circumstances out of his control have kept Wentz from recapturing that magic.

Wentz has thrown for 81 touchdowns to 21 interceptions in just 40 games over the last three years. He has 72 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the red zone over his career, not throwing a red zone interception since 2018. Yet has only played in nine playoff snaps in his career, and has a 32-24 record as a starting quarterback. Oh, and the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl with Wentz's backup -- Nick Foles.

Wentz has the numbers and the talent to be an elite quarterback in the league, but where does the Eagles' signal-caller rank amongst the best? The Pick Six Podcast crew gave an honest evaluation of Wentz (listen to Friday's mailbag episode below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness) and it may upset some Eagles fans.

"I don't think he's a top-10 quarterback for me," CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson said. "He's not the second-best quarterback in the NFC and he's not a top-five quarterback.

"Would you rather have Matthew Stafford or Carson Wentz?"

CBS Sports NFL Writer John Breech admitted he would choose Matt Ryan over Wentz, mentioning Ryan "is a former MVP."

Pick Six host Will Brinson settled another debate: Is the Eagles' quarterback overrated or underrated?

"I think Wentz's biggest problem is ... I don't think anyone thinks he's overrated," Brinson said. "I just don't think we have a clear picture of how good he is. Look at the two seasons where he missed games due to injury -- and then last year he's finally healthy, but his whole entire receiving core is full of practice squad guys.

"We haven't seen Carson Wentz fully healthy, and when he is fully healthy his receivers aren't fully healthy. 'Is Carson Wentz good' is a question are are going to keep asking until he has a healthy receiving core."

Carson Wentz PHI • QB • 11 CMP% 63.9 YDs 4039 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 6.65 View Profile

In case NFL fans are unaware -- a daily topic on social media (that really is discussed too much) is: Which quarterback is better in the NFC East, Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott? Brinson admitted the answer to this one is tricky, depending on whose side you're on.

"I would say with Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz -- they are both properly rated," Brinson said. "Because of the controversial nature of both being constantly compared, that if you don't love Carson Wentz you think he's probably overrated. If you do love Carson Wentz, you probably think he's underrated. Some of the overrated nature here is folks are probably sick of hearing other folks yell about Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott."

Despite the questions surrounding Wentz, most of the Pick Six Podcast crew believe Wentz still will be one of the best quarterbacks long-term. Breech even had Wentz No. 2 among the quarterbacks he would take for the next seven years, behind Russell Wilson.

Wilson pegged Wentz to have the best season of his career in 2020, but first-round pick Jalen Reagor has to "play like Diontae Johnson in his rookie year." Johnson had 59 catches for 680 yards and five touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, a reasonable stat line for Reagor in Year 1 given his expected role in the offense.

The 2020 season will be a huge one for Wentz, for his long-term viability and his status amongst the best in the NFL. A playoff win will certainly silence the doubters.