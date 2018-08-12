Jaguars reportedly suspend Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler one week for violating team rules
Ramsey attacked media on Twitter while Fowler was involved in practice altercations with a teammate
Jalen Ramsey's tweeting and Dante Fowler's fighting are going to cost them one week each.
On Sunday, the Jaguars suspended Ramsey one week after he used Twitter to go after local media for their treatment of teammates like Fowler, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fowler was suspended for fighting.
#Jaguars All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey was suspended by the team for a week, sources say, after going after local media for what he believes is unfair treatment of his teammates especially Dante Fowler. He authored several tweets in support of his teammates & disdain for local media.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2018
Jaguars also suspended Dante Fowler for one week for fighting and violation of team rules, per team official. So no Dante Fowler and no Jalen Ramsey for the next week. Both suspended.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2018
This tweet -- directed at Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union -- appears to be related to Ramsey's suspension.
Shortly before Rapoport reported Ramsey's suspension, Ramsey tweeted that he'll always "take up for my teammates ... If you don't like it, oh well."
Ramsey, one of the game's best young cornerbacks, has never shied away from criticizing others. It's just that most of the time those opinions are directed at other players. Last season, Ramsey was involved in a significant in-game altercation with Bengals receiver A.J. Green. It was Green who punched and body-slammed Ramsey, but both players got ejected because Ramsey was the "instigator."
"I told Green he was soft and weak," Ramsey said at the time. "Which is true. I was out there spitting facts."
The suspension obviously won't affect Ramsey's availability for the regular season, so it really doesn't matter that much in terms of football -- it would've been more interesting to see how the Jaguars would've handled this situation during the regular season. However, the Jaguars could be trying to warn Ramsey that such behavior will be punishable by a suspension in the future.
As for Fowler, he was involved in multiple altercations at practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
As a result, both players will be absent for the team's preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday, which means neither player will suffer an injury during a meaningless football game. Funny how that worked out.
