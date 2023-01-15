Trevor Lawrence isn't having a great start to his NFL postseason career. The Jaguars quarterback has been extremely loose with the football and has thrown three interceptions in the first quarter of Jacksonville's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, which has put his club in a 24-0 hole. He has four picks in the first half.

Lawrence became the fifth quarterback since 1991 to have three interceptions in a playoff quarter, and the first since Carson Palmer in 2015 against the Panthers. Ben Roethlisberger (2007 vs. Jaguars), Brett Favre (2001 vs. Rams) and Stan Humphries (1992 vs. Dolphins) were the other signal-callers to throw as many picks in a quarter as Lawrence has on Saturday night. However, Lawrence is the only quarterback among those players to have tossed those picks in the first quarter.

The first pick came on just the second play of the game. Lawrence threw a second-and-10 pass to the right side of the field. The ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage and eventually picked off by Drue Tranquill. That put the ball deep into Jacksonville territory and only took two plays before Austin Ekeler ran for a 13-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

On the ensuing Jacksonville possession, Lawrence tried throwing a ball to Zay Jones, but Asante Samuel Jr. was able to jump out in front of it to create the turnover. Jones could be seen lobbying for pass interference, but the officials did not deem any contact worthy enough to draw a flag. After that pick, the Chargers would eventually boot a field goal to go up 10-0.

The Jaguars offense went three-and-out on its next possession, but then Samuel was able to get the better of Lawrence on the fourth drive of the night, picking him off by simply jumping the route on a pass intended for tight end Evan Engram. Similar to the interception on the opening drives of the game, the Chargers got the ball in Jacksonville territory and Ekeler eventually found his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.

Samuel, meanwhile, has been sensational for the Chargers as he has three first-half interceptions as he tries to propel his team to the divisional round.

Lawrence went 4 of 13 for 30 yards and those three picks in the first quarter. His 0.6 passer rating is the worst playoff quarter by any quarterback for any team since David Garrard (0.0) for the Jaguars in the fourth quarter vs. Steelers in 2007 (min. 10 attempts).