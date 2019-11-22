Jarvis Landry says Myles Garrett suspension 'too severe,' appeals process for Larry Ogunjobi 'makes no sense'

One day after the NFL announced Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi's suspensions were upheld, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry questioned the appeals process of the NFL. Garrett's suspension remained indefinite, which means he'll be out for at least the rest of the season, while Ogunjobi's suspension remained one game.

The NFL found no evidence to support Garrett's claim that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur on the field, which prompted him to hit Rudolph in the head with his helmet.

"Without the audio, it's a difficult situation," Landry said, via ESPN's Jake Trotter. "All you really in some cases can go off video, which video ... yea I get it, i understand the severity of the punishment. Again, when you're looking at a whole season, a half of a season, a 10-game ban if we make it to the Super Bowl. It's too severe.

"My thing is solely about the racial slur and what was said. You saw what happened, but the severity of the punishment and the way the league handled it is one way I feel is not fair to Myles."

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension reduced from three games to two, which didn't sit well with Landry.

"Again, reduce the sentence for a player that did more than Larry Ogunjobi did and he doesn't get his game taken away. He should be playing this week," Landry said. "(Pouncey) was reduced from three games to two and he was kicking Myles in the head, punching Myles in the head, jumping on top of Myles. And Larry just pushed a guy and he still doesn't get his appeal? It just makes no sense."

The NFL did make the decision to rescind Ojunjobi's fine after his appeal earlier this week. As for Rudolph, he's expected to be fined for the part he played in the fight. That wasn't enough for Landry, who felt his teammates received the short end of the stick in the appeals process.

All the NFL has is video evidence of the incident, not playing a game of "he said, she said." The Browns feel more could have been done to help them out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, especially with their defensive line now in flux.