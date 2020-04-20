Jets' Joe Douglas to 'connect' with Jamal Adams after NFL Draft, plans to keep him but 'will listen' to offers

If the goal of the New York Jets was to put their fans and Jamal Adams at ease about his future with the franchise, they whiffed. It's well-known there's contention between the All-Pro safety and the organization, stemming from their willingness to listen to possible trade offers in October 2019. The most prevalent of suitors were the Dallas Cowboys, who were highly interested in Adams but refused to pay the Jets exorbitant asking price. A furious Adams railed against New York in a subsequent media address, but later cooled and stated he was open to remaining with the club.

Seemingly all the Jets had to do from there was grant him an extension this offseason, considering he's entering the fourth year of his contract. The team can execute the fifth-year option, but Adams is reportedly already digging in with a holdout of the voluntary virtual offseason. When asked if the Jets had spoken to Adams about an extension, general manager Joe Douglas reiterated his want of retaining the former first-round pick, but cut his own comment off at the knees by offering up a confession.

The Jets are, in fact, going to take calls yet again regarding Adams.

"My feeling on Jamal has been consistent since I arrived here," Douglas said in a conference call on Monday leading into the 2020 NFL Draft, via Kimberly Jones of NFL Network. "Jamal is an unbelievable young player. The plan is to keep Jamal here for a long time. ...Going into this draft, my goal isn't to move any players, but if a team calls -- I will listen."

Douglas notes his plan is to "connect" with Adams after the draft, but the timing and his comments regarding entertaining suitors suggests the possibility there will be no need to speak with the 24-year-old, because he might be employed elsewhere. As for which teams have already reached out to the Jets about Adams and who might in the near future, Douglas was expectedly tight-lipped, refusing to tip his hand in one direction or the other.

"I'm not going to go into any interest I had from other teams on our players," he said.

One of those teams is more than likely the Cowboys, who will call the Jets again if they haven't already, following up on their conversations from October -- sources confirmed to CBS Sports in October and again in January. Adams made it clear in 2019 he'd love to play for his hometown Cowboys, himself being a born and raised in Lewisville and Carrolton, Texas, suburbs located only minutes northwest of downtown Dallas. If the Jets don't reduce their ask and/or see one they like from the Cowboys, or any other team for that matter, Adams will end up staying put and Douglas' plan to visit with him after the draft can get underway.



It'll all be much clearer one week from today but, until then, Adams' future in New York is anything but. There are plenty of teams who want him, and evidently more than the Jets might.