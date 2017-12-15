Jets receiver has possibly the worst excuse ever for failing a PED test

Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley will be returning to the field this week for the first time in more than a month. Kerley hasn't played since being hit with a four-game suspension over a failed PED test just days before the Jets' Week 10 game against the Buccaneers.

At the time of his suspension, Kerley promised to do one big thing during his time off: He said he was going to put on his investigative hat to try and figure out how a banned substance ended up in his body.

"While I did not have enough time prior to the deadline to resolve this case, I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test, because I know that I have done nothing wrong," Kerley said in early November.

So what did Kerley's four-week investigation turn up?

Well, he finally gave us an answer to that question this week, and let's just say he definitely wins the award for most creative excuse for failing a PED test.

"There's a lot of ghosts around here. Maybe a ghost put it in me," Kerley said, via the New York Post. "You know the Ghost of Christmas Past? A ghost might have put it in me. I don't know."

Other suspects may or may not include the Ghost of Christmas Present, Casper the Friendly Ghost, the movie "Ghost," the ghost Bruce Willis played in "The Sixth Sense" and any bad guy ever from "Ghostbusters."

Although most people probably won't believe Kerley's ghost excuse, you're going to have to take his word for it because the investigation has officially been closed.

"I ain't got time to investigate it. It is what it is," Kerley said. "I'm back now."

Fittingly, Kerley's return will come in New Orleans, which is one of the most haunted cities in the country.

New Orleans is one of America's most haunted cities, and no wonder. https://t.co/IcpaDwbrph — USA Today 10Best (@10Best) November 30, 2017

Of course, the real scary thing for Kerley is that he won't be catching passes from Josh McCown this week. With McCown (hand) out for the season, the Jets will be starting Bryce Petty, who has a 1-3 career record and has thrown more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (3) in his career.